Intact Investment Management Position In Vermilion Energy (VET) Was Has Boosted; As Iron Mountain (IRM) Shares Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Cut by $1.20 Million Its Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.11M, up from 988,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 663,503 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 3.76M shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 475,800 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,600 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.