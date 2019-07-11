Intact Investment Management Position In Morgan Stanley (MS) Was Has Lifted; Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Holder Robinson Capital Management Upped Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 963.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 6.64 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/04/2018 – QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO LTD 000792.SZ : MORGAN STANLEY INCREASES TARGET PRICE TO RMB13.11 FROM RMB6.39; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ABOUT 96 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ENDORSE EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CO. LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s)

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company's stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 254,026 shares traded or 293.63% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,800 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth stated it has 4,124 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Incorporated holds 10,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Covington Management reported 1,942 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 369,315 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.06% or 75,924 shares. Btc Management holds 72,115 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 41,469 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1.87 million were reported by Principal Finance Grp Incorporated. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,200 shares. 5,386 are held by Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Valueact Partnership has invested 12.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Optimum Investment Advsr owns 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,301 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares to 902,211 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,908 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,400 shares. City Of London Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 207,166 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 40,709 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 124,343 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 354,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Illinois-based Rmb Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 123,033 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 6,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 30,992 shares. Advsr holds 0.06% or 88,904 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 41,479 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

