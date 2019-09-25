Intact Investment Management Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Raised by $9.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Marathon Asset Management LP Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 424,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.22 million, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 362,516 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 549,867 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,800 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,383 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.