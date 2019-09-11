Intact Investment Management Maintains Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); As Signature Bank (SBNY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.85 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 120,076 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 197,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 180,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Management L P, New York-based fund reported 12,298 shares. At Fincl Bank reported 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 88,432 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. First Finance Corporation In holds 9,175 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & has 67,129 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability owns 7,761 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 5.38M shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 76,149 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc reported 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.87% or 2.52M shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 13,979 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 1.37% or 941,446 shares. Vigilant Ltd Llc owns 18,238 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 35,100 shares to 376,700 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).