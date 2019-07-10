Intact Investment Management Lowered Prologis (PLD) Holding By $901,700; Forterra (FRTA) SI Decreased By 0.63%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. FRTA’s SI was 5.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 5.25 million shares previously. With 106,300 avg volume, 49 days are for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s short sellers to cover FRTA’s short positions. The SI to Forterra Inc’s float is 28.11%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 19,909 shares traded. Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has declined 32.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical FRTA News: 07/03/2018 – Forterra Swings to Fourth-Quarter Net Profit; 14/03/2018 – FORTERRA PLC – TOTAL FY DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF 9.5 PENCE PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 10.5% OVER ANNUALISED TOTAL FOR 2016; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA 4Q ADJ EPS 0.67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23.86C; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC – QTRLY NET INCOME HAS PRE-TAX BENEFIT OF $45.4 MLN REDUCTION IN TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT LIABILITY DUE TO TAX ACT; 08/05/2018 – FORTERRA 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C; 07/03/2018 – Forterra 4Q Net $43.2M; 30/04/2018 – Forterra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Forterra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FORTERRA PLC FORT.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 378P FROM 366P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys 4.9% Position in Forterra

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,700 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 56,500 shares with $4.07 million value, down from 69,200 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 434,602 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0.29% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Eventide Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,000 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 20.74M shares. Heitman Real Securities Lc reported 2.06 million shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.15% or 2.88M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 271,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 7.50M shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 841,482 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 4.29 million shares. Natixis accumulated 0.14% or 301,284 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Macquarie Gru has 1.12 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Intact Investment Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 12,700 shares to 62,000 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 7,800 shares and now owns 24,000 shares. Norbord Inc (NBRXF) was raised too.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $484.71 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $348.50 million. It also makes structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities.