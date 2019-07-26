Intact Investment Management Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $8.23 Million; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Cut Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 99,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 259,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 479,400 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $57.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,600 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership invested in 37,559 shares. Hendershot invested in 0.31% or 10,743 shares. Guardian Inv Management owns 0.85% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,850 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.74% or 1.33M shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 377,000 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.64M are held by Axa. 949,000 were reported by Cullen Cap Mngmt Llc. Argent Tru Comm reported 128,163 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 134,626 shares. 5.72 million are owned by Voya Ltd. Ironwood Lc owns 807 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 362,159 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Lc stated it has 241,117 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.86% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Presents Early Evidence on Extended Delivery of Investigational Anti-HIV-1 Agent Islatravir – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.