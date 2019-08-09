Intact Investment Management Lifted Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 18.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 164,200 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 1.05 million shares with $45.34 million value, up from 882,816 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $44.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 1.44M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 reduced and sold stock positions in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.65 million shares, down from 7.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 315,923 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 209,760 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 148,571 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $817.46 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 95,636 shares traded. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 22,300 shares to 1.04 million valued at $58.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 8,800 shares and now owns 31,300 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.