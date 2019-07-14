Intact Investment Management Lifted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 6,700 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 92,900 shares with $4.80M value, up from 86,200 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $40.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 10.05M shares traded or 106.66% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 341,648 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 2.98M shares with $59.67M value, down from 3.32 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $48.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 32,703 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,011 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 896 shares. 225,204 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 656,040 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.71% or 268,620 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 160 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 128,844 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 1.25M shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,405 shares to 1.04 million valued at $165.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 37,609 shares and now owns 447,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Growth Engine Is About to Rev Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. 5,185 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines declares $0.4025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 39,197 shares to 372,960 valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 39,600 shares and now owns 82,900 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 7,576 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Skylands Capital Limited Co holds 303,525 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 455 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.02% or 4,700 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 1,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation owns 302,285 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 120 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Blackrock Incorporated reported 35.23M shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cim Mangement holds 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 10,397 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,921 shares stake. Synovus Corp reported 28,249 shares. 65,112 are held by Amer Comml Bank.