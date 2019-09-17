Intact Investment Management Increases Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM); Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $69.85 Million as Shares Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 813,700 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, up from 468,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 191,175 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.52M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 180,964 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 13,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $138.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 25,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,039 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Regions Fincl owns 7,176 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp holds 89,351 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 50,926 were reported by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. 214 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,814 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 35,099 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Duncker Streett & Com Inc accumulated 9,239 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co accumulated 4,446 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.35% or 166,715 shares in its portfolio. 346 are held by Ima Wealth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 8,421 shares to 67,244 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,600 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

