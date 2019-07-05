Intact Investment Management Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding; International Value Advisers Trimmed News (NWSA) Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 94.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 1.60M shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 3.29 million shares with $31.82 million value, up from 1.69 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 8.56M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

International Value Advisers Llc decreased News Corp (NWSA) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as News Corp (NWSA)’s stock declined 6.99%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.68M shares with $108.01 million value, down from 11.10 million last quarter. News Corp now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 383,636 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Encana had 14 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 15,000 shares to 101,200 valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 13,300 shares and now owns 47,200 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.69 million for 67.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.