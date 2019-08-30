Intact Investment Management Increased Encana (ECA) Stake; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Upped Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 94.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.82M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 14.34M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 3.80 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares to 249,390 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.63M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 152,021 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.01% or 8,296 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 84,754 shares stake. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.82% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 27.20 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 683,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 65,940 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 96,138 shares. State Street holds 0.06% or 43.04 million shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 632,476 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Foundation has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Us Bancshares De invested in 0.01% or 167,707 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 78,277 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 897,200 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Com accumulated 116,771 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil: A Few Thoughts On Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 22,300 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $58.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Contrarian Investors: Multibagger Stocks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.