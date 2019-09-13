Intact Investment Management Holds Position in Manulife Finl (MFC); Sfe Investment Counsel Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $753,088 as Stock Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 424,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.22 million, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.43 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,825 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 1.18M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,200 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 12,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,157 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) Stock Rose 6% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Manulife’s Volatile Investment Income A Cause For Concern? – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,222 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 288,229 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 5,275 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,557 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 32 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Com accumulated 5,773 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advsr LP has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Michigan-based Dillon Associates Inc has invested 0.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 10,970 shares. Lazard Asset holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 175 shares. Systematic LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 52,414 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has 2,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mrj Capital holds 1.78% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 18,800 shares.