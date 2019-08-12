Intact Investment Management Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Trimmed by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $2.59 Million; Stock Price Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 89,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 400,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 489,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 1.43 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 99,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 692,850 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,800 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.01M for 13.10 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7,600 shares to 100,391 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 43,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).