Intact Investment Management Has Upped Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $16.70 Million; Stockbridge Partners Has Upped Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $75.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 219,700 shares as the company's stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.94M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.59 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company's stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 1.19M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 475,800 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 361,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Another Sell-Off In The Cards For Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade Stock? – Forbes" on September 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "Millennials: This 1 Stock Is All You Need to Start Investing – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: "Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada" on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,151 shares to 114,871 shares, valued at $57.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 77,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D had bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. Another trade for 42,600 shares valued at $1.16 million was bought by Heminger Gary R..