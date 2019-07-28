Intact Investment Management Has Upped Blackrock (BLK) Position by $1.20 Million; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $340,400

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: MAKES SENSE TO PUT MONEY FRONT END; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Result of General Meeting; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE MANAGING BODIES; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – BlackRock Pays Women in U.K. 21% Less on Average Than Males; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 86,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Ltd Co has 8,704 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 1.51 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Opus Management reported 66,900 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co reported 4,474 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rockland Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,300 shares. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 0.11% or 7,299 shares. 146,771 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd. Notis holds 1.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,100 shares. 74,963 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 5,790 shares stake. Salem Cap Management reported 4,050 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.90M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Llc has 34,108 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hfe Usa Llc by 86,665 shares to 363 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,237 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 931 were reported by M. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 0.44% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Argent Tru invested in 10,040 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 212 shares. Qs holds 0.01% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 107,987 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 13,000 shares. Veritable LP reported 3,973 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 160,660 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,294 are held by Colonial Advsr. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 919 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 234 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust Communication. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj reported 1,659 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Ca reported 2.65% stake.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,100 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).