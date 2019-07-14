Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.56 Million; As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Its Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 285,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniQure nabs patents covering AMT-130 in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 20th Options Now Available For uniQure (QURE) – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sangamo Up As Gene Therapy Shows Promise in Hemophilia Study (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taking Requests: Amarin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares to 853,067 shares, valued at $49.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 114,100 shares to 125,200 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies has invested 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,497 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 33,448 shares. Mariner Limited Co reported 493,414 shares stake. Telos Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 78,416 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,944 shares. Moore Management LP holds 435,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Stanley has 48,744 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited holds 43,437 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 252,452 were reported by Greatmark Invest Prns Inc. Martin Co Inc Tn reported 25,637 shares. 164,000 are owned by Olstein Mngmt Lp. Oregon-based Vista Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Ltd Llc has 3,849 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And holds 105,468 shares.