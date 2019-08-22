Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Stock Price Rose; Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Position by $332,040 as Stock Price Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 48,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 659,916 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 3,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 2,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $34.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3609.24. About 19,546 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 323,765 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $142.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Hanseatic Management Serv Incorporated has 0.16% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 945 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 16,373 were reported by Scotia Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 515,869 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,766 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.45% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cutter & Com Brokerage reported 68,552 shares. 4,544 are owned by Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Management Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 754,103 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Company owns 48,280 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Argent Tru owns 5,271 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Water Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Water awards $1M grant to Camden neighborhood – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVR: New Orders And Average Selling Prices Are Declining – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NVR, Inc.’s (NYSE:NVR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVR Q1 homebuilding revenue rises, new orders fall – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVR: Waiting For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of NVR, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NVR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares to 501,871 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,531 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 70 shares valued at $229,950 was made by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 12,277 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 7,035 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Profund Advsr Lc has 325 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. 1,164 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 135 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 5,795 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 5,255 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 268 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.3% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). National Pension Serv holds 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 112 shares. Leavell Mngmt owns 170 shares.