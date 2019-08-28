Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Position; TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (TXCCQ) SI Decreased By 7.6%

TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) had a decrease of 7.6% in short interest. TXCCQ’s SI was 24,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.6% from 26,300 shares previously. With 21,400 avg volume, 1 days are for TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)’s short sellers to cover TXCCQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0012 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 91.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 202,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 18,200 shares with $182,000 value, down from 220,200 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $68.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 5.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 546,400 shares to 941,300 valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 90,700 shares and now owns 267,200 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vgi Prns Pty Ltd invested in 5.61M shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Co has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rock Point Advisors Limited stated it has 31,977 shares. Northside Cap Lc reported 38,321 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,476 shares. Kwmg Limited accumulated 1,392 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Novare Capital Mngmt Llc holds 53,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 14.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn holds 55.77M shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 3.19M were reported by Hl Finance Service Llc. Cordasco Network has 13,110 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 152,640 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 27.54% above currents $7.88 stock price. General Electric had 28 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan.

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company has market cap of $186,576. The firm provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It currently has negative earnings. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks.