Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $2.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Guardian Investment Management Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lowered by $457,758

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 91.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 202,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 220,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 22.76M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58 million were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0.1% or 1.53 million shares. Chatham Cap Gru reported 0.04% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 68,557 shares. Meridian Management holds 0.2% or 39,600 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Ltd Liability holds 3.11% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assoc owns 10,929 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Patten Grp owns 13,255 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 75,197 shares. Grimes And Inc accumulated 144,366 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,521 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 21,839 shares. First Fin In holds 40,039 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 288,400 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 635,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric, FedEx, Asbury, Vale and Ferrari highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Patent Woes Boost Pharma Stock Megamergers Further? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen & Novartis bail on Alzheimer’s candidate umibecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drug pricing bill passes Senate committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.