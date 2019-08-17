Intact Investment Management Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.41 Million as Share Price Declined; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Value Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.58M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 256,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 231,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 24,800 shares to 815,637 shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Gold Inc Cda (NYSEMKT:NGD) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

