Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Transalta (TAC) Holding By $4.59 Million; Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (GENE) Shorts Lowered By 42.99%

Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:GENE) had a decrease of 42.99% in short interest. GENE’s SI was 29,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 42.99% from 52,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 110,210 shares traded or 68.56% up from the average. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has declined 45.61% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GENE News: 01/05/2018 – Genetic Technologies Announces Grant from NHMRC Awarded to University of Melbourne to Substantially Improve Breast Cancer Risk; 16/03/2018 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Further Collaborative Research with The University of Melbourne to Broaden the Applicability of the BREVAGenplus® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Transalta Corp (TAC) stake by 37.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 510,300 shares as Transalta Corp (TAC)’s stock declined 8.11%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 845,000 shares with $8.25 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Transalta Corp now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 157,931 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The company has market cap of $8.57 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States.

More notable recent Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pfizer invests $500 million in expanding gene therapy facility – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AGTC to Present at Upcoming Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solid Biosciences Surges on DMD Gene Therapy Study Amendments – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Orchard Therapeutics Further Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of John Curnutte, MD, Ph.D. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Waitr Holdings Shares Drop After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransAlta Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.