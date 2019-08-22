Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding by $4.81 Million; Stock Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $887,380

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.10 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.195. About 1.19M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR PLAN ARE ON TRACK TO GROW PRODUCTION ON A PER SHARE BASIS WITHIN CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital to nominate four candidates to Crescent Point Energy’s board; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – FINALIZING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF APPROXIMATELY $225 MLN OF ASSETS WITH PROCEEDS DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 4.65% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 288,544 shares. Healthcor Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 623,490 shares. 11,193 are owned by Parsons Mgmt Ri. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 3,632 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. 6.65M are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.04% or 65,634 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Inc holds 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 77,600 shares. Pinebridge Lp, New York-based fund reported 231,287 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.19% stake. Alphamark Lc stated it has 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 30,738 shares. Hilltop Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet Comml Bank Trust Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CPG’s profit will be $70.96 million for 6.14 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.