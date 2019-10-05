Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $614,200 as Shares Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 66,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55M, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 540 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.11% or 26,071 shares. Botty Limited Liability Com invested in 6,785 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.09% or 25,799 shares. First Financial In holds 200 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 0.22% or 291,230 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 7,000 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & stated it has 0.48% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Point Tru Fincl N A invested in 0.48% or 11,325 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 7.42 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,658 were accumulated by Wespac Advsr Limited Liability. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.33% or 18.10 million shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Srb Corp accumulated 0.05% or 6,239 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 216,400 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton: Powering Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $640.95 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Moving In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Hulu Will Survive the Streaming Wars – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 3,254 shares. Cryder Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 5.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,725 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,045 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 462 shares. Turtle Creek Asset has invested 3.27% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.75% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 7,844 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.6% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 4,476 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,214 shares. 1,083 are owned by Riverpark Management Ltd Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).