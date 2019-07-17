Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Position by $11.81 Million; Valuation Declined; Korea Investment Has Trimmed Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake by $1.21 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 369,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 988,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 557,665 shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 39,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 308,781 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,400 shares to 255,900 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,600 shares, and cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 29.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

