Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding; Big Lots (BIG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 27.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 2,800 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 13,000 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 10,200 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.17% or $12.96 during the last trading session, reaching $422.26. About 196,595 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES IN QTR WERE PRIMARILY RELATED TO LOSS OF A SINGLE CLIENT FROM M&A ACTIVITY; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 100 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 108 sold and reduced their stock positions in Big Lots Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 41.24 million shares, down from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Big Lots Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 69 Increased: 57 New Position: 43.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.15% invested in the company for 122,300 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 446,878 shares.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $801.62 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506's average target is 19.83% above currents $422.26 stock price.

