Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Enerplus (ERF) Position by $6.99 Million; Pacad Investment LTD Raised Holding in Public Storage (PSA)

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 635,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 1.01M shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 25,000 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,951 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 27,716 shares to 75,665 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,200 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).