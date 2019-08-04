Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position; Pura Vida Investments Has Decreased Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Holding By $35.67 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 72,350 shares as Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 150 shares with $74,000 value, down from 72,500 last quarter. Dexcom Inc (Call) now has $13.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23M shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 18.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 16,300 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 102,400 shares with $7.85M value, up from 86,100 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $18600 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $165 target.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Orthofix Med Inc stake by 104,500 shares to 105,000 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 73,619 shares. Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). L & S has 0.08% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 5,130 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 90,578 shares. Glenmede Na holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company reported 18,715 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Principal Group holds 0.01% or 65,732 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 9,050 were reported by Bluestein R H &. Shine Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 553 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Lc reported 6,378 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 40,795 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dupont Cap Mngmt has 3,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.11% or 281,600 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael sold $57,104 worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv, a Indiana-based fund reported 70,976 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 106,710 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 19,380 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc owns 38,366 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Communications invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 7,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 277,630 shares. 235,677 were reported by British Columbia Investment Corp. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2,841 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 15,892 shares. 12,620 were reported by Fruth Invest. Pettyjohn Wood & White, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,056 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Montecito Bank holds 5,218 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 202,000 shares to 18,200 valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 1.04M shares and now owns 786,100 shares. Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.