Intact Investment Management Has Lifted By $1.77 Million Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Akebia Therapeutics Has 1.37 Sentiment

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 170.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 35,300 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 56,000 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 20,700 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $41.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 104,374 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 71 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 52 reduced and sold their stakes in Akebia Therapeutics. The hedge funds in our database reported: 82.49 million shares, up from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Akebia Therapeutics in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 23 Increased: 50 New Position: 21.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 23,300 shares to 25,300 valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,700 shares and now owns 51,400 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 21.76% above currents $46.13 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 116,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 864,095 shares. 303,969 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Nordea Invest Ab owns 684,779 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 15,322 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co accumulated 134,325 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 24,704 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 168,260 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na holds 6,257 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd has 27,243 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 31,677 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $621.66 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T2 Biosystems leads healthcare gainers; Akebia Therapeutics and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKBA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for 830,538 shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 24.47 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 5.79 million shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.66 million shares.