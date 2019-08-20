Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Goldcorp New (GG) as Shares Were Volatile; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Signia Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.55 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 786,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 74,200 shares to 257,000 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Talks Gold, Newmont-Goldcorp Deal – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Influencing Prestige Consumer’s (PBH) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Confidence Hits 8-Month High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.