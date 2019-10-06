Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Stock Price Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Stake in Xilinx (XLNX)

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501,000, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 513,683 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 143.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 38,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 3.28M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 9,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 43,694 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 118,589 shares. Provise Management Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Vermont-based Community Fincl Service Lc has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 137,057 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,500 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 112,877 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.13 million shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 529,118 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 80,306 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Smithfield Trust Company owns 885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,025 shares to 152,354 shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,795 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.80 million for 53.66 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 26,600 shares to 139,300 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 143,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).