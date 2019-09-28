Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $746,700 as Stock Price Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 51,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, down from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grimes & Inc invested in 27,787 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated invested in 5.68M shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,033 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,051 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. 2,133 are owned by Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv. 5,417 were accumulated by Assetmark. S&Co Inc has 1.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,047 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 10,200 shares. 7,117 are held by Edgemoor Invest Inc. Amer Intl Gru invested in 640,160 shares. Ellington Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,000 shares. Charter invested in 0.89% or 58,136 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 698,800 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $157.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 57,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1% or 448,072 shares. Brinker invested in 0.24% or 72,547 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 493,052 shares. 171,839 are owned by Wendell David Associate Inc. Mufg Americas reported 71,371 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Republic invested in 0.03% or 62,911 shares. Cap Investment Svcs Of America holds 3.52% or 261,960 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 107,603 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 56,443 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 71,478 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id owns 605,282 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 10,824 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,116 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

