Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Value Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 8.96 million shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 72,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video)

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,350 shares to 201,850 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52M for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.