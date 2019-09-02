Intact Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $8.99 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Upped Its Wageworks (WAGE) Holding by $1.52 Million; Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 41,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 566,691 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 525,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Believes Previous Guidance to Adjustments to Financial Statements for FY 2016 Is Materially Correct — Filing; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 04/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers — WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS CONTINUES REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CONTROLS; 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO FILE FORM 10-K “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Financial Reporting Matters; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers – WAGE

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 332,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 11.90 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 252,681 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 1,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 7.16M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited reported 110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Raymond James Associates reported 16,109 shares stake. Van Eck Corporation has 17,516 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 808,630 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 12,700 shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Capital World Investors. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 9 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,556 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and GGP Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Brookfield Property Partners’ Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property starts buyback offers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 29,300 shares to 234,600 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 114,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program NYSE:WAGE – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About HealthEquity’s Blowout Q1 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 74,392 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 5,999 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc reported 0% stake. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 63,910 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 18,776 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 19,501 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 14,800 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc owns 572,433 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 32,637 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 19 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 50,569 shares. 33,183 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).