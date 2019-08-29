Intact Investment Management Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $5.01 Million; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 438,519 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 108,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 3.66M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 90,800 shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Management Ma invested 1.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bender Robert Assocs owns 47,185 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 254,902 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur Co stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Inv stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.92% or 456,743 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Lc owns 11,669 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 0.56% or 43,091 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Company accumulated 12,199 shares. Interocean Limited Liability owns 9,780 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.12 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Knott David M accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.