Intact Investment Management Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $995,600; Altus Midstream Company – Class A (ALTM) Shorts Raised By 2.15%

Altus Midstream Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ALTM) had an increase of 2.15% in short interest. ALTM’s SI was 5.37 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.15% from 5.25 million shares previously. With 809,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Altus Midstream Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s short sellers to cover ALTM’s short positions. The SI to Altus Midstream Company – Class A’s float is 8.21%. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4.02 million shares traded or 348.04% up from the average. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 67.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.74% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 13,100 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 49,500 shares with $3.79 million value, down from 62,600 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 4.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 276,400 shares to 1.85M valued at $21.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 32,700 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 19.90% above currents $67.7 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 25,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 1.32% or 96,200 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv accumulated 64,820 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corp reported 99,065 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 4,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 10.55M shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.27M shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 427,824 shares. Harvest Mgmt invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Amer Bank & Trust has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 41,375 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.1% or 9,038 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altus Midstream Company has $7 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $5.25’s average target is 118.75% above currents $2.4 stock price. Altus Midstream Company had 2 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $779.83 million. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.