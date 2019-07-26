Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stake; As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Valuation Declined, Churchill Management Boosted Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 461,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.70M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 376,352 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 6,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,887 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 9,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 2.80M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $25,340 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.84% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Robecosam Ag reported 1.15 million shares stake. Nordea Management Ab invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). 211,209 are held by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company invested in 1,301 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,242 are held by Oppenheimer & Comm. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Intact Inv Mngmt owns 1.74M shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl accumulated 37,609 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.79 million shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Jane Street Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 30,370 shares. Scotia Inc reported 70,882 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.26% or 43,100 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 62,600 shares to 45,500 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 695,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares to 65,869 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,131 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR).