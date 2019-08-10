Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.41 Million as Shares Declined; Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Discovery (DISCK) as Share Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 256,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 231,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Dow Rebound?, Disney Reports, Barneys Files Chapter 11 – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 338,180 shares to 476,600 shares, valued at $48.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,000 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Whalerock Point Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 758,845 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Camarda Financial Advsr Lc, Florida-based fund reported 116 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Greystone Managed has 204,576 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Ny has 9,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Fincl Professionals Inc has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Advisors Limited Ltd Llc holds 5,174 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc, New York-based fund reported 113,232 shares. Finemark Bancshares stated it has 38,227 shares. Brinker accumulated 90,115 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.