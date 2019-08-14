Intact Investment Management Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $1.14 Million; Jefferies Group Lowered Its Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Holding by $1.02 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 113,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 125,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 4.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 437,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.04% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.44 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Fine Partners LP owns 25.9% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 8.79M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Van Eck reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,258 shares. Voya Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,851 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 34,510 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 103,503 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 36,988 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 227,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 874,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SGMS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Odds Favor the Bears for These Gambling Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Scientific Games Corp’s Shares Popped 13% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games Powers Tribal Sportsbook Launch in New York State with Oneida Indian Nation – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,025 shares to 60,550 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,700 shares to 256,100 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.16% stake. 7,311 are owned by Regent Investment Ltd. Dean Associate Ltd holds 0.31% or 24,057 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 439,816 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,621 shares. Essex Serv Inc owns 13,846 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,574 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,527 are owned by Meeder Asset. 52,614 were reported by Agf America. Bollard Gp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bernzott Capital Advsrs has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Miles Cap invested in 7,639 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.