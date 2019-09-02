Intact Investment Management Cut Open Text (OTEX) Position; Shorts at TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (TRAUF) Lowered By 4.16%

TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. TRAUF’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 1.10M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5294 days are for TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s short sellers to cover TRAUF’s short positions. It closed at $10 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 637,640 shares with $32.67M value, down from 643,740 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.28M for 30.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 114,100 shares to 125,200 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 11,854 shares and now owns 539,062 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Transurban Group develops, operates, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. The company has market cap of $27.05 billion. It holds interest in 15 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; and the Greater Washington Area in the United States. It has a 59.52 P/E ratio.

