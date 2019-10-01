Intact Investment Management Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $979,400 as Share Value Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position In Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT) by 2,396 shares to 63,766 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,579 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 212,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 176 shares. The California-based Personal Cap has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Lc has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Capital LP holds 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 48,610 shares. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 1,111 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc has 10,225 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 71,581 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Vgi Prtn Ltd reported 96,314 shares stake. Fincl Consulate Incorporated owns 269 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt accumulated 712 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Thompson Investment Inc owns 162 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Facebook, Starbucks Rise in Premarket; Blackberry Slumps – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Retail Stocks That Tend to Rally in Q4 – Schaeffers Research” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks, Google Score Legal Victories In Europe; Fiat Has To Pay Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Picking up Income on Ball Corporation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 345,000 shares to 813,700 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).