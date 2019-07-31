Intact Investment Management Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $445,500 as Valuation Declined; Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding as Market Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.90 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 352,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, down from 736,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.82M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 11.50 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.