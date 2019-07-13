Intact Investment Management Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $3.00 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Valuation Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Upped Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 211.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 26,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,771 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 12,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 410,532 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 170,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL also bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Poplar Forest Capital Selected as Sub-Advisor by SEI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SEI’s IdeaFarm to Cultivate Innovative Thinking and Culture – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2017. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SEI Welcomes 7,400 Advisor Clients to the SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.