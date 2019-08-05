Intact Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Vermilion Energy (VET); Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake by $327,000 as Shares Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 131,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 1.89M shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 03/04/2018 – CEMIG SAYS CO. IS AT ADVANCED STAGE FOR LIGHT SALE; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG RECEIVED NON-BIDING OFFER FROM TAESA ON CENTROESTE DE MG; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig seeks acquisition from Renova Energias; 04/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 369,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 988,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 854,318 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 21,680 shares to 26,780 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 320,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,430 shares, and cut its stake in New Gold Inc Cda (NYSEMKT:NGD).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 11,763 shares to 30,310 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

