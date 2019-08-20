Intact Investment Management Boosted Telus (TU) Holding by $17.06 Million; Valuation Declined; Franklin Resources Cut State Str (STT) Holding as Share Price Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 348,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.82 million, up from 964,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 217,822 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 5,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 630,135 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.47 million, down from 635,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 1.34M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 202,000 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.98 million for 8.68 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 19,242 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N And Com has 0.64% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 33,731 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett has 0.12% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Roberts Glore Communications Inc Il stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.09M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 2.97 million shares. Soros Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Everence Cap Inc invested 0.12% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 26,747 shares. Field Main Savings Bank stated it has 2,025 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability invested in 5,658 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 25,500 shares to 133,327 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.