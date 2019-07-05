INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 77.4%. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.