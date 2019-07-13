INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.47 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.67 beta is the reason why it is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -100.00% at a $7.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 40.1% respectively. About 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 162.49% stronger performance.

Summary

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.