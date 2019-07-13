INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.25 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 and its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -100.00% for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $7.75. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 220.00% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.