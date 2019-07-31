INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $7.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Immuron Limited has weaker performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Immuron Limited beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.