INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is $7.75, with potential downside of -100.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 49.4%. Insiders owned 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.