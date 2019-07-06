INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

Both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.75 is INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -100.00%. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 503.22%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 34%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.